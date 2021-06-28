Swimmer Sajan Prakash Wins Automatic Berth For Tokyo Olympics

Sajan Prakash has entered his name in Indian swimming record books by winning an automatic berth for the Tokyo Olympic Games in the men's 200 metres butterfly event.

Prakash clocked 1 minutes 56.38 seconds in the Sette Colli swimming competition. This timing was better than the Olympics 'A' qualification time of 1:56.48 secs.

He is the first ever Indian swimmer to have achieved 'A' qualifying standard in the history of Indian swimming.

The Olympic qualifying deadline was June 27.