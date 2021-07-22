From Losing His Dad to Professional Peak: 20-Yr-Old Srihari Nataraj's Rough 2021

Between his father’s demise in February to June when he made the historic ‘A’ qualifying time in Setti Colli Trophy in Rome, Srihari not only battled his emotions, but he also went through a brief health scare in May that kept him out of the pool for nearly 10 days. “It was quite challenging to restart. It was like starting from scratch, you know,” explained Ameen.

Swimming is a sport which demands training on a daily basis and missing out even a single session could impact the swimmer’s form, particularly in sprint events such as 100m backstroke that Srihari was attempting to qualify for the Olympics.

Over the past 15 months, Srihari went through many such days without swimming in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic-led lockdowns and the Karnataka Government’s reluctance to open the pools. This had clouded his prospects of qualifying.