M Sreeshankar’s National Record Leap Gets Him Olympic Ticket

Getting off the pit, Sreeshankar sensed that he had attained his goal, raising his arms even as he watched the officials measure the distance. His joy knew no bounds when he got the confirmation on the electronic board. On each of his four previous attempts, he had breached the 8m mark. His string of jumps read: 8.02m, 8.04m, 8.07m, and 8.09m. He found the explosive combination of 8.26m on the fifth try.

"I am thankful to everyone who supported me to achieve this result. I wanted to prove a point as everyone thought 8.20m was my peak and after that my performance was not the same. I am really very happy," said Sreeshankar.

Delhi's 23-year-old Jacob showed a fine turn of speed to combine with staying power to claim the men's quarter-mile crown with a career best time of 45.68 against more experienced runners. On the contrary, M.R. Poovamma's resilience and determination in the women's 400m proved too good against a bunch of youngsters, each eager to make an impression.

Gurindervir Singh of Punjab dominated the men's 100m dash, winning in 10.32 seconds, showing that the personal best of 10.30 seconds achieved in the semi-finals was not a flash in the pan. He was a picture of confidence and power as he led from gun to beam, leaving K Elakkiadasan of Tamil Nadu and Krishnakumar Satish Rane of Maharashtra to fight for the second spot.

In the women's 100m final, 22-year-old Dhanalakshmi scripted a start-to-finish win, riding on an explosive start that placed her in the lead very early in the blue riband race. If there were any signs of nerves when she was up against the likes of Dutee, Hima Das, and Archana Suseendran, Dhanalakshmi did not let anyone see that, powering her way to a famous victory.