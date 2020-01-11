South Korea’s Gangwon to Host 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) will be hosted in Gangwon province, South Korea.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the decision following its session on Friday in Lausanne, where the 2020 edition is underway, reports Xinhua news agency.

The decision means the winter Youth Olympic Games will, for the first time, take place in Asia. Gangwon province, with the cities PyeongChang, the host of 2018 Winter Olympic Games, and Gangneung, has all the facilities for the winter event.