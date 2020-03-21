Should Tokyo Olympics be Postponed? India’s Contingent Decides

No – “The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Subside”

India’s Tokyo Olympic wrestling aspirants were dealt a major blow last month, after the Asian Wrestling Olympic qualifier to be held from March 27- 29 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan was temporarily suspended. That being said, four Indian grapplers already secured a spot in Tokyo through their 2019 World Championship podium finishes in Kazakhstan last year.

Two of the surveyed wrestlers were against the Olympic Games getting postponed. Choosing to remain anonymous, one of them said, “I think the Olympic organisers are rightly waiting for this, you never know the pandemic might be controlled really soon. I think it should subside in the coming months or weeks and the Games should happen on schedule, if not it should happen behind closed doors.”

One of India’s sporting icons Mary Kom, who secured her second Olympic qualification in Amman, Jordan earlier this month, predicted against the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

"I don't think the Games will be postponed or cancelled. It is too huge an event to be shifted just like that. It will cause chaos. In any case, it's not in my hands. So, it's better I don't say much,” the 37-year old told PTI.

Mary Kom will not be included in the survey as she was not directly approached by The Quint.

Only two of the surveyed members wanted the summer’s landmark event to be hosted as per schedule. Both also advocated for closed door competition, if required.