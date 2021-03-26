Shooting World Cup: India Win 2 More Gold Medals on Eighth Day

India on Friday missed out on two outside chances to get two additional quotas above the 15 they have already won for the Olympics.

First, in the men's rapid fire pistol, Anish Bhanwala, by virtue of his world ranking needed to finish among the medals and also hope that Estonian Peeter and Poland's Oscar Miliwek, finished outside it. An outright gold would have been even easier for him, but even though all three Indians qualified for the final, only Vijayveer won a medal while Anish and Gurpreet Singh finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Then, in men's trap, Kynan Chenai needed an outright gold to have a chance but finished fourth in a strong field. Former shotgun world champion, Daniele Resca of Italy, won gold in the event while reigning world champion Alberto Fernandez won silver. Valerio Grazini of Italy was third.

In the women's trap, the gold went to Slovakia's Rehak Stefecekova, while Poland's Sandra Bernal won silver and Italy's Fiammate Rossi won bronze.

On Day Nine on Saturday, the penultimate day of this World Cup rifle/pistol/shotgun stage has two finals lined up -- rapid fire pistol mixed team and the trap mixed team events.