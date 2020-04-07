Shooting World Cup in Delhi Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
The shooting World Cup scheduled to be held in two parts in the national capital in May was on Monday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that has not left any sphere of life untouched.
The World Cup, originally scheduled to be held from 15-26 March, was postponed to May barely four days before the start of the event.
After the postponement last month, it was decided to hold the tournament in two parts -- Rifle and Pistol competitions from 5-13 May, while Shotgun competitions were set from 2-9 June , later changed to 20 to 29 May.
However, considering the situation, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) decided to cancel the tournament.
PTI had earlier reported that the NRAI was under pressure to not organise the tournament in the prevailing circumstances.
"The health and safety of our athletes, officials, staff and of all members of our shooting fraternity are absolutely paramount," the NRAI said in a statement.
This comes days after the ISSF cancelled the Munich World Cup in June and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games, developments after which the NRAI also came under pressure from certain quarters to convey to the ISSF, its inability to host the tournament under the current circumstances.
Recently, three-time Olympic medallist shooter Rajmond Debevec had also called for cancellation of the New Delhi World Cup.
Debevec is a gold medallist from the 2000 Sydney Olympics besides being a five-time world champion.
The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has so far claimed the lives of more than 70,000 people while infecting nearly 13 lakh across the world.
In India, the unprecedented health crisis has seen the death of more than 100 people and over 4000 positive cases.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)