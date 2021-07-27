'Will Overhaul Coaching Staff,' Says Shooting Chief After Tokyo Disappointment

Manu Bhaker, India’s big medal hope failed to qualify for the final of the 10m air pistol event after a pistol malfunction while Saurabh qualified for the 10m Air Pistol men's final after winning the qualification round, but unfortunately finished in seventh position.

However, Tuesday was expected to see a change in fortunes as the two 19-year-old shooters have had immense success together in the mixed team event over the last few years. They have won 5 World Cup golds and were the gold medal favourites and even though they started strong, finishing in the top spot after the first qualification round, they were the second team to get eliminated in the next round.

Following the disappointing outing, National Rifle Association of India(NRAI) chief Raninder Singh told the media the federation will be making big changes to the set-up.

“Yes definitely the performances have not been on expected lines and I have spoken of an overhaul of coaching and support staff as I feel something is lacking in getting our shooters prepared for these big occasions, because clearly the talent is there and we have seen it here as well.

Having said that we still have starts left and the team is fighting so let’s continue to back the team and I am sure we’ll get results. Post-mortems can wait till after the Games,” he said.