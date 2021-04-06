Shooter Anjum Moudgil Banking on Low Heart Rate For Tokyo Glory

Anjum has a passion for fitness. Her training drills include core with own body weight, balancing exercise and weight training five times a week. This is besides spending a couple of hours each day at the shooting ranges.

"My normal heart rate is between 60-65 beat per minute. It is much lower early in the morning," she reveals.

In a competition like precision shooting, pre-event anxiety could be controlled because of strong heart muscles.

"If a shooter is unfit, the pulse rate would shoot up leading to a shaky hand that can spoil the scores," said Ahuja.