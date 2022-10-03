Javelin Thrower Shivpal Singh Handed 4-Year Ban for Failing Dope Test by NADA

Top Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh has been handed a four-year suspension for failing a dope test last year by the NADA's anti-doping disciplinary panel.

Shivpal, who took part in the Tokyo Olympics, was placed under provisional suspension in October last year after he failed an out-of-competition test. He had tested positive for banned substance Metandieonone.

The ban period for the 27-year-old Uttar Pradesh athlete began from 21 October last year and his ineligibility period will be up to October 2025.