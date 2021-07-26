Tokyo 2020: Sharath Kamal Reaches Third Round With Hard-Fought Win

The Indian, playing in his fourth Olympics, runs into reigning Olympic and world champion Ma Long of China, the top seed, in the third round.

Kamal, who made his Olympics debut at Athens in 2004 and reached the second round, found Apolonia's serve difficult to handle in the first game. The Portuguese jumped to a nine-point lead and won the game 11-2.

The paddler from Chennai found his rhythm in the second game and unleashed his trademark forehand attack as he won it 11-8. The Indian, who partnered Manika Batra in the mixed doubles but lost in the first round, continued with the momentum in the third, taking a seven-point lead before closing it out 11-5 to take a 2-1 lead.

In the closely-fought fourth game, scores went neck and neck before Kamal netted a forehand to lose 9-11. He recovered well to win the next two games, the fifth using his deceptive forehand shots to win it 11-6 and take a 3-2 lead.