SC Appoints Former Judge Justice L Nageswara Rao for Amending IOA Constitution

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 22 September, appointed former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao for amending constitution of Indian Olympic Association and preparing electoral college.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the ex-top court judge would ensure a fair and development-oriented approach for the future of the Olympics in the country.

The apex court asked Justice Rao to prepare a road map for amending the constitution and holding elections by 15 December 2022.