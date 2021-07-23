Saurabh Chaudhary – India's Next Golden Boy?

As with everything else in life, the 2020 Olympic Games — delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to be held in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8 — will be different.

For one, fans will not be allowed in the stadiums and arenas since the Japanese government has put the capital under a state of emergency due to a spike in coronavirus infections. In addition, the athletes won't be allowed to leave the Olympic Village except to train and compete, take daily coronavirus tests, and be subject to several other measures.

For India, it will be an opportunity to find and bring some much-needed, long-lost joy and pride to a country among the worst affected by the pandemic and ease the pain of the past few months. India is sending its largest-ever contingent at the Olympic Games and will be resting its hopes on the 126 athletes, who will be participating in 18 disciplines.