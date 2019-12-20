Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold at Qatar International Cup

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Indian managed to register only one clean lift in both the snatch and clean and jerk categories.

She manged to lift 83kg in her second attempt in snatch event but then failed to clear 87kg in her final try.

In the clean and jerk section, Chanu lifted 111kg in her first attempt but was unable to heave 115kg and 116kg in her final two attempts.

The French duo of Anais Michel (172kg) and Manon Lorentz (165kg) took home the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Earlier this year at the World championship, Chanu had breached the much anticipated 200kg mark by lifting her personal best in all three section. In snatch she lifted 87kg followed by 114kg in clean and jerk for a total of 201kg. China's Jiang Huihua (212kg) had won the gold.

Chanu, who had won 48kg gold at the 2017 edition in Anaheim, USA with an overall effort of 194kgs, returned to action in February following a lower-back injury.

She had missed the World Championships and Asian Games in 2018 owing to a back injury.

The Manipuri had also clinched the gold medal in 49kg at the EGAT Cup, which was the first of the six Olympic qualifying events for her.