Russia Challenges WADA Doping Ban

Russia on Friday, 27 December formally contested its ban from major sporting events over doping violations, the head of its RUSADA anti-doping agency said.

"In accordance with established procedure, today we have sent a package of documents to WADA," RUSADA director general Yury Ganus told reporters in Moscow.

"The package contains a notice about disagreement with WADA sanctions." Ganus also said he had sent a letter to WADA informing the anti-doping of his personal stance.

"I regret to inform you that all my attempts including attempts to introduce changes to the RUSADA notice have failed," said the letter.