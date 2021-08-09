Indian Expat In UAE Announces Rs 1 Cr Cash Reward For Olympic Hero Sreejesh

PR Sreejesh has yet again been appreciated for taking Indian Men's Hockey to "newer heights" by helping it secure the Olympic bronze medal in the Tokyo Games.

Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of UAE-based, VPS Healthcare on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for Sreejesh.

Sreejesh, who hails from Kochi, pulled off a stunning save in the last few seconds of the match resulting in the bronze medal after decades for India.