Riding on Expectations, Manu Bhaker Vows to Give Her Best in Tokyo

A billion expectations will be on Manu Bhaker's mind when she takes part in her maiden Olympics later this year. But for the teen shooting star, the hopes of people is a way of showing their support which can only fuel her to go for glory at Tokyo 2020.

"What I think is expectation is like people supporting me. Nobody expects (from) you till they support you," Bhaker told IANS at the end of a High Performance training camp for elite shooters at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017 when she won silver at the Asian Airgun Championship 10m air pistol youth event in Wako City, Japan, there has been no looking back for the shooter who will turn 18 on Tuesday.