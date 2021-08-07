Rewards Announced for Neeraj & India's Olympic Medallists by BCCI
India won 1 Gold medal, 2 Silvers and 4 Bronze Medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
India celebrated their best ever Olympic campaign as Neeraj Chopra clinched a Gold medal in Javelin to sign off with 7 medals.
Understandably, all Indian eyes were focussed towards Tokyo on Saturday with everyone congratulating the contingent for the wonderful performance.
The BCCI too announced rewards for the athletes with Jay Shah tweeting out the details on Saturday.
