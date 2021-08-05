Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar Dhaiya Bitten By Opponent During Match
Ravi Kumar Dhaiya was bitten by his opponent Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics.
Ravi Kumar Dhaiya defeated Nurislam Sanayev from Kazakhasthan to enter into the finals of the Men's freestyle 57kg wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.
With his victory and progression into the final Ravi has assured India of another medal – a gold or a silver.
While Ravi might have defeated his opponent, he had to endure some pain along the way as Sanayev bit him when the Kazakhstani was pinned down in an attempt to break free.
Ravi did show his arm to the referee, but since he had already won the match, there was nothing to be done.
Ravi has now emulated Sushil Kumar, who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Ravi has the chance to surpass Kumar by winning the gold and becoming the first Indian wrestler to win the top medal at the Olympics.
