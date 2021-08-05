Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar Dhaiya Bitten By Opponent During Match

Ravi Kumar Dhaiya defeated Nurislam Sanayev from Kazakhasthan to enter into the finals of the Men's freestyle 57kg wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.

With his victory and progression into the final Ravi has assured India of another medal – a gold or a silver.

While Ravi might have defeated his opponent, he had to endure some pain along the way as Sanayev bit him when the Kazakhstani was pinned down in an attempt to break free.

Ravi did show his arm to the referee, but since he had already won the match, there was nothing to be done.