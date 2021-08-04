Ravi Dahiya: India's Dark Horse at the Tokyo Olympics

Dahiya, who originates from Nahri village in Haryana's Sonipat region, began training in a small akhara at the age of six. At the age of 12, he began training with instructor Satpal at New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium, where two of the former Olympic medallists Sushil and Yogeshwar would train as well.

For more than a decade, his father Rakesh has worked as a farmer on rented rice fields. Yet, he travelled 28 kilometres every day to deliver home-cooked meals, milk, and butter to his son. Keeping in mind his father’s efforts, Ravi quickly rose to prominence and was heralded as the next great thing from the Chhatrasal ring. All of his father’s hard work and financial investment paid off when Ravi started winning medals at the junior level and national championships.

At the World Championships in Nur-Sultan in 2019, he made his senior-level debut. He made an immediate impression as a 20-year-old by capturing the bronze medal and securing his spot in the Tokyo Olympics. He won gold at the Asian Championships in New Delhi in 2020. At Almaty this year, he was able to retain his Asian championship.

Dahiya is already getting a lot of love from Indian fans after securing a silver medal, though he will face Zaur Uguev of Russia in the final. If he crosses this last hurdle, he will become the ultimate champion and only Indian to win Gold at the Olympics.