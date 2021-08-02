PV Sindhu's Incredible Gesture Made Me Cry, Says Tai Tzu-Ying

On Sunday, August 1, PV Sindhu achieved what no other female athlete in India has been able to achieve so far. She won the bronze medal in the match against China's He Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 on Sunday, extending her dominance at the Olympics.

She became the first woman in India to win 2 Olympics medals. Other than her, only Sushil Kumar has won 2 consecutive medals in the Olympics.

Sindhu has already won our hearts with her brilliant display of Badminton at the Tokyo Olympics, but one of her competitors shared a beautiful gesture from her, which may put many fans in awe of her.