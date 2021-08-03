PV Sindhu to Get 30 Lakh Reward From Andhra CM for Tokyo Olympics Bronze

On Sunday, 1 August PV Sindhu became the most decorated female athlete in India by winning two back-to-back Olympic medals. She had won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu defeated He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted 52 minutes.

To mark her achievement, Sindhu will be awarded cash rewards by Central and State governments. According to the State Sports Policy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy authorised officials to award a monetary prize to shuttler PV Sindhu for earning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.