Pramod Bhagat Clinches Gold; Manoj Sarkar Takes Bronze at Tokyo Paralympics

India have won a first ever Gold medal in Badminton at the Paralympics in Tokyo with Pramod Bhagat winning the final of the men’s singles SL3 against Daniel Bethell of Great Britain.

Pramod won in straight games 21-14, 21-17 in 45 minutes. This is the first time badminton has been part of the Paralympic Games. Pramod is also the Asian and World Champion.

Pramod, the 33-year-old from Bhubaneswar who contracted polio at age four, came back from a 4-9 deficit in the second game to claim victory.

Meanwhile on another court, Manoj Sarkar defeated local favourite Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in 47 minutes to take Bronze.

Manoj, ranked fourth in the world, trailed initially but fought back to win the first game 22-20 in 22 minutes. He then rode the momentum to win the second game 21-13 to win the bronze medal at the Yoyogi National Stadium.