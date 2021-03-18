Possibilities Are Limitless for Me at Tokyo Olympics: Bhavani Devi

Bhavani said that she had taken up fencing by accident at the age of 11. "When I enrolled to take up sport, we were all divided into groups and were given the option to choose from five different sports. By the time my turn came, there were slots only in fencing," she said.

But once she got into it, she fell in love with fencing, and even lied about her father's income so that she could remain in it. "It was a very expensive sport and I was scared that I would not be allowed if they got to know that I came from a poor family. Even then, as the equipment was so costly and difficult to acquire, we used to practice with bamboo sticks and use proper swords only during competitions," she said.