'You Are An Inspiration,' PM Modi Reacts to Fencer Bhavani Devi's Apology

Indian fencer C A Bhavani Devi apologised on Twitter after losing her second fencing match at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Big Day It was Excitement & Emotional. I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win. I am sorry" Bhavani posted on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many who tweeted back at Bhavani who made history by just qualifying for the Olympics, becoming the first Indian to compete in the sport at the big event. "You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens," he posted.