PM Modi Praises Indian Men's Hockey Team's Performance at Olympics

India started off slow in the match with Belgium scoring early due to a penalty, but they were able to fight back and end up with a 2-1 lead within the first 15 minutes.

Belgium however was able to catch up and then dominated proceedings before running away with the game from the second quarter onwards, aided by plenty of Penalty corners as well.

India now will compete in the Bronze medal match on Thursday against either Germany or Australia who will face off on Tuesday.