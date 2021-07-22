Patience & Late Attacks Key as Bajrang Aims for Gold at Tokyo Olympics

The ace wrestler, who began his journey in the sport at the age of 7 and then quickly progressed to the Chhatrasal Stadium, considered one of the best schools in the world, his ability to not tire and immaculate work ethic has helped him reach where he is now.

He started out in the 60kg category, but since moving up to the 65kg event, experienced more success after his switch to 65kg. His two Asian titles, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold medals, a Worlds under-23 silver and three Worlds medals have come in the last four years.

In 2019, Bajrang Punia won the Bronze at the World Championships for the second time to book his place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 65 KG freestyle event.

In March 2021, Bajrang came from behind in the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series Tournament in Rome to beat Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir to win the gold medal and regain the World No 1 spot in wrestling 65 kg division.

In the last couple of years, Bajrang has always won a medal in competitions he has taken part and will be a favourite to take one of the spots on the podium in Tokyo as well. And while the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc for most athletes, Bajrang stayed busy through it competing in minor tournaments in the US, showing no signs of rustiness in 2021.

In January 2020, he defeated Jordan Oliver in the final in the 65 kg freestyle category at the Ranking Series before adding a Silver medal to his collection Asian Championships in February.

Whether it was the World U23 Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships or World Championships, the Indian has left his mark at every tournament he took part in and now has the chance to add the Olympic medal to his showcase. And on current form, it would be difficult to rule him out from a podium finish.