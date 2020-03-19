Olympic Torch Relay’s Journey Began With Hitler’s Berlin Games

There was no relay until 1936, and it's been continuous since then. The Olympics were canceled during World War II (Tokyo was to hold the 1940 Games) and resumed in London in 1948. There have been modifications along the way.

The flame for the Summer Olympics has always been lit in Ancient Olympia, Greece, but Winter Olympic torches have not always been lit there. For the 1952 and 1960 Winter Olympics, it was lit in Morgedal, Norway. For the 1956 Winter Games, it was lit in Rome.

More recently, for the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway, the torch was lit in Greece and a second torch was lit in Norway. Having two flame origins did not please the tradition-steeped Greeks.

The relay was "commercialized" at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics when relay sponsor AT&T sold "kilometer legs" of the event to allow people to run with the torch. Coca-Cola became the sponsor in Barcelona in 1992.

"Greece was not happy with that in 1984 and threatened to not let Los Angeles light their flame in Olympia," Mallon wrote. "It was enough of a problem that Peter Ueberroth (chairman of the organizing committee) and Juan Antonio Samaranch (IOC president) actually made contingency plans for the relay in case the Greeks held to their threat. They eventually backed off and the flame was lit in Ancient Olympia in 1984."

The 2008 Beijing Olympic torch relay ran into trouble as well. The Chinese relay, in addition to a domestic route, also circled the globe. It was targeted along the way by anti-China and pro-Tibet protests at half the stops. Taiwan also boycotted the relay when China wanted to include it on its domestic route — implying Chinese sovereignty over the self-governing island.

China's authoritarian government has viewed Taiwan as a renegade province since the two separated in the 1949 civil war. Taiwan, which is also known as the Republic of China, governs itself as an independent state.

The chaos at the time led IOC President Jacques Rogge to say the Olympics and the relay were in "crisis." After the Beijing Olympics ended, the IOC did away with the international portion of the relay.