How Does a Postponed Olympics Affect India’s Medal Prospects?

India’s most successful boxer MC Mary Kom punched her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics at the Asian qualifiers earlier this March. That event was also among the last of the qualifiers to take place before the coronavirus forced almost the entire world into a lockdown.

Now, as the games have been postponed to next year, Mary Kom has an added challenge ahead of her, and that is to maintain her fitness and form into the 38th year of her life. But for someone who has been the pioneer of women’s boxing across the world and has been breaking records for almost two decades, the next 12 months will only be more time to prepare for what will be her Olympics farewell.

"Now I get more time to prepare, our training plans can be extended,” Mary said when the postponement was announced.