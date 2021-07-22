Olympics Director Fired Over Holocaust Comments On Eve Of Tokyo Games

With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics just days away, the organisers have fired the director of the opening ceremony after his jokes over the holocaust in a 1998 comedic act resurfaced on domestic media, while at the same time it was reported that former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe would skip the event.

This news is only one of the latest in a series of embarrassments for the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics with this update coming just days after a well known music composer was forced to step down as composer of the opening ceremony after old reports of abusive behaviour and bullying resurfaced.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish Human rights organisation released a statement regarding his earlier behaviour.