Olympics Director Fired Over Holocaust Comments On Eve Of Tokyo Games
The director of the opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics was fired after his old Holocaust jokes resurfaced.
With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics just days away, the organisers have fired the director of the opening ceremony after his jokes over the holocaust in a 1998 comedic act resurfaced on domestic media, while at the same time it was reported that former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe would skip the event.
This news is only one of the latest in a series of embarrassments for the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics with this update coming just days after a well known music composer was forced to step down as composer of the opening ceremony after old reports of abusive behaviour and bullying resurfaced.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish Human rights organisation released a statement regarding his earlier behaviour.
"Any association of this person to the Tokyo Olympics would insult the memory of six million Jews and make a cruel mockery of the Paralympics," said Abraham Cooper, the Associate dean and global social action director of the centre.
The opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is expected to be a very subdued affair, as the Japanese media reported that only 950 people and only 15 global leaders are expected to attend.
The former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who had been a strong advocate of the Olympics coming to Japan, even famously dressing up as Mario, the character from the famous video game Super Mario in order to represent Japan at the Olympics, has played a key role in bringing the Olympics to Tokyo but has decided not to attend the ceremony due to the rise in Covid cases and the Japanese government declaring a state of emergency in order to minimise risks among the residents of Tokyo.
Covid-19 cases in Tokyo have been increasing rapidly over the last few weeks, overstraining the healthcare system.
Meanwhile, Olympic competition has begun in Tokyo with early success for the Japanese women softball team, while the US softball team suffered a loss to Sweden.
