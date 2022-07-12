Olympic Star Mo Farah Reveals He Was Trafficked Into UK From Somalia

He then produces his visa document, and says, "Yeah that's my photo, but it's not my name."

Recounting the tough times he faced in west London, Mo Farah says, "I would lock myself in the bathroom and cry and there was nobody there to help."

Mo Farah, who was knighted in 2017, added, "I had all the contact details for my relatives (back home in Somalia) and once we got to her (the woman who brought him to Britain) house, the lady took it off me and right in front of me ripped them up and put it in the bin and at that moment I knew I was in trouble.

"If I wanted food in my mouth my job was to look after those kids, shower them, cook for them, clean for them, and she said 'If you ever want to see your family again, don't say anything. If you say anything, they will take you away'."

Mo Farah says his PE teacher Alan Watkinson helped him get away from the family and also helped him get the UK citizenship.

"I often think about the other Mohammed Farah, the boy whose place I took on the plane and I really hope he's OK. Wherever he is, I carry his name and that could cause problems now for me and my family," he added.