Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Misses Haryana Govt Event Due to Illness: Reports
Neeraj Chopra won India's 10th Gold medal in the history of the Olympic Games.
India’s Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra could not attend a felicitation programme organised by the Haryana government in Panchkula.
Multiple reports suggested that the ace athlete could not make it to the function due to a fever. Neeraj however did attend the programme virtually on Friday.
In his message on the occasion, Neeraj urged the government to keep supporting athletes.
The Olympic medallists are scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi on 15 August in the national capital on the occasion of Independence day.
Neeraj is India’s first Gold medallist in track and field at the Olympic Games. He won India’s seventh medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, rounding off the campaign with a Gold.
Neeraj threw 87.58m in the Javelin final on Saturday and clinched the Olympic title in grand style as he led the charts right from the start of the final.
Neeraj’s medal is also India’s 10th Gold at the Olympics after 8 in Hockey and one to Abhinav Bindra before this.
Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia was present at the function but Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar too could not attend the function due to bereavement in the family.
India finished the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with their best ever haul of medals at the Summer Games.
(With inputs from Tribune and Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.