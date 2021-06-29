Olympic-Bound Toor Wins Gold, Sets Record in Inter-State Athletics

Olympic-bound Tajinderpal Singh Toor won gold and set a meet record in men's shot put with a throw of 21.10 metres at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships here on Monday.

With less than a month to go for Tokyo Olympics, which run from July 23 to August 8, the burly Punjab thrower was the most consistent athlete in the field as his five legal throws were more than 20m mark in the competition on Monday.