Olympic-Bound Indian Archers Take Aim at Elusive Glory

She made a splash in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and went on to attain the top-ranked status in recurve archery in 2012. Pedestrian outings in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics proved a harsh reality check but Deepika weeded out the technical and mental shortcomings and bounced back stronger than ever.

Having clinched the gold medal at the 2018 World Cup in Salt Lake City, she shot her way to another gold in the women’s recurve event at the Asian Continental Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok, in turn securing a quota for the country at the 2020 Olympics. Interestingly, she was pitted against fellow bowwoman Ankita Bhakat who lost 6-0 in an all-Indian title clash.