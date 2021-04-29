Olympians to Undergo Daily COVID-19 Tests at Tokyo Games

All participants are required to take two Covid-19 tests before their flight to Japan, according to the playbook.

The playbook also said all participants "must minimise contact within one metre" of others who have already been in Japan for more than 14 days, and Japanese residents.

The five parties also agreed to make a decision in June on how many spectators will be allowed to enter venues amid the rapid spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

The Tokyo Olympic organising committee first planned to draw up a basic policy on capacity by the end of April.

Overseas spectators are banned from attending the Olympics due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers decided in March.

Tokyo and three other prefectures have been under a third state of emergency since Sunday due to another resurgence of infections.