Indian Hockey Teams Arrive in Odisha; CM Naveen Patnaik to Felicitate Them

After a spectacular performance at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, both the men's and women's hockey teams arrived in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, on Tuesday morning.

Amid beats of dhol, traditional dance and cheers, the hockey teams were given a grand welcome at the Biju Patnaik International airport by the sponsoring state. After reaching the airport, the hockey players were driven to a hotel in the city under tight security.

"Welcome Back team India!! After spectacular performances by the @TheHockeyIndia teams in the #TokyoOlympics2020, they have been invited today with all hearts to #Bhubaneswar for the facilitation ceremony organised by the Government of Odisha," State sports minister Tusharkanti Behera said in a tweet.