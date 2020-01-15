Nusrat, Yasmeen First to Represent Leh & Ladakh at KIYG

Archers Nusrat Rehman and Yasmeen Batool became the first athletes to represent the Union Territory of Leh and Ladakh, when they stepped out to take part in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) qualifying rounds on Friday, 10 January.

The two young girls, who are wild card entries in the Under-17 recurve event, were super excited to be part of a pan-India competition on this scale; they were even more thrilled when they got to know that they would be arriving for the Games in a special chartered flight from New Delhi, along with some of the country's most promising athletes.

"Just being here is hugely inspiring. Looking at the kind of equipment the other archers have, the coaches who have come with them… it gives us confidence," Nusrat Rehman said.