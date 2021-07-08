No Spectators at Tokyo Olympics Due to Japan's COVID-19 Emergency
The Tokyo Olympic Games, staring on 23 July, will be played without spectators at venues, Tokyo Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa announced on Thursday.
Tokyo will be placed under the fourth state of emergency on 12 July, and it will last until 22 August, covering the duration of the Olympics (July 23-August 8).
We reached an agreement on no spectators at venues in Tokyo," Tamayo Marukawa said after talks involving local and national government officials, organisers and Olympic and Paralympic chiefs.
"It is regrettable that we are delivering the Games in a very limited format, facing the spread of coronavirus infections," Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said.
"I am sorry to those who purchased tickets and everyone in local areas."
No fans from abroad were allowed as they had been banned months ago, but the new measures announced by Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga will clear venues around Tokyo of any fans at all.
Most events at the delayed 2020 Olympics will take place in Tokyo, but a few events will be held outside the Japanese capital.
The new emergency measures that have been announced come hours after the arrival of IOC President Thomas Bach, who landed in Tokyo on Thursday.
Only a couple of weeks ago, organizers and the IOC were allowing venues to be filled to 50% of capacity but crowds not to exceed 10,000.
The state of emergency however has put a spanner in the works, which was expected if infections got worse.
