No Overseas Spectators to be Allowed at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The quadrennial Games were supposed to be staged in 2020 but were delayed by a year due to the pandemic and will now organised from July 23-August 8.

"Olympic and Paralympic tickets purchased by overseas residents from the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will be refunded," said the statement.

The statement outlined the "very challenging" Covid situation prevailing around the globe.

"Currently, the COVID-19 situation in Japan and many other countries around the world is still very challenging and a number of variant strains have emerged, whilst international travel remains severely restricted globally. Based on the present situation of the pandemic, it is highly unlikely that entry into Japan will be guaranteed this summer for people from overseas," it said.

"In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This conclusion will further contribute to ensure safe and secure Games for all participants and the Japanese public."