New Delhi Shooting World Cup: Lone Pakistani Gets Visa to Compete

IANS had reported on March 5 that Chand had applied for a visa to travel to India for the World Cup.

More than 300 shooters from 43 countries are expected to compete in the ISSF World Cup in rifle, pistol and shotgun events from March 18 to 29 here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

According to Khan, no coach or official would accompany Chand. "Since Chand, who is training in Sialkot, has got necessary travel documents he will plan out his flight schedule accordingly," Khan said.

Importantly, India is scheduled to also host the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in October-November. But so far there is no clarity if the Pakistani team will get the visas to visit India and compete. And, interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board has already demanded that Pakistani fans should also be granted visas to watch T20 World Cup matches in India.