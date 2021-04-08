Nethra Becomes First Indian Woman Sailor to Qualify for Olympics

Dutchwoman Emma Charlotte Jeanne Savelon is currently in second spot, above Saravanan, with just a three-point difference with Kumanan but isn’t in the scheme of things for Olympic qualification as Mussanah Open Championship is an Asian Qualifier.

On Thursday, the final race of the event is a 20 pointer and Kumanan has already sealed it with one round to go.

"Kumanan has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with one race to go on the final day on Thursday," Asian Sailing Federation President Malav Shroff was quoted as saying by PTI.