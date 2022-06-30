Neeraj Chopra's Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022: Live Streaming

India's 24-year-old golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, is all set to show his prowess to fetch his first gold at Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022. The eminent Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022 will be a great platform for the young Indian athlete before the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022.

In the Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022, Neeraj Chopra will compete against Jakub Vadlejch (Tokyo Olympic Silver medallist), Vitezslav Vesely (Bronze medallist), and Julian Weber and Helander from Germany.