Neeraj Chopra's Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022: Live Streaming

Neeraj Chopra will go for the gold at Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022.
India's 24-year-old golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, is all set to show his prowess to fetch his first gold at Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022. The eminent Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022 will be a great platform for the young Indian athlete before the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022.
In the Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022, Neeraj Chopra will compete against Jakub Vadlejch (Tokyo Olympic Silver medallist), Vitezslav Vesely (Bronze medallist), and Julian Weber and Helander from Germany.
Playing in the Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022 will be Neeraj Chopra's first appearance after he competed in Zurich in August 2018 and finished at a fourth-place with a throw of 85.73 m.
Neeraj Chopra at Stockholm Diamond Event 2022: When and Where
Neeraj Chopra will participate in the javelin throw at the Stockholm Diamond event 2022 and try to clinch gold. The Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will take place on 30 June 2022 at Stockholm, Sweden. Neeraj Chopra has participated in Diamond meets earlier in 2017 and 2018 also but unfortunately has not been able to grab a gold medal.
The Stockholm Diamond Event 2022 will be one of the toughest competitions for India's star athlete as he will have to fight against three Tokyo Olympics competitors. Clinching a gold medal in the Stockholm Diamond Event 2022 will be a great opportunity for Neeraj Chopra and will give him a platform for his upcoming game in Eugene, USA.
Neeraj Chopra at Stockholm Diamond Event 2022: Time and Live Streaming
The Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will commence at 11 pm (Indian Standard Time). The viewers will be able to witness the performance of Neeraj Chopra in the Stockholm Diamond Event 2022 after midnight.
Viewers who want to enjoy the live streaming to check each and every detail of the Stockholm Diamond Event 2022 should switch on to VOOT Select app. The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Stockholm Diamond Event 2022 will be available on the VOOT Select app. Viewers should note that only subscribed users can access the VOOT Select.
Neeraj Chopra's Stockholm Diamond Event 2022: Which Channels Will Broadcast
The 2022 Neeraj Chopra's Stockholm Diamond Event will be broadcast on channels like Sports18 1 (SD) and Sports18 1 (HD).
