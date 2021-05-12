Not Competed at World Event in 2 Years: Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra
People expect me to win gold but how can I do that if I can’t compete against the best before Olympics, asks Neeraj.
He’s India’s best shot at a medal in track and field at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra is fearful that his lack of international competitive experience may hamper his podium hopes in two months time.
‘I badly need to take part in international competitions. It’s been over two years since I last competed at a world event,’ said Neeraj while speaking to Indian media from the SAI facility in Patiala where he has been training for more than a year.
While wrestlers, boxers, badminton players and the hockey teams have all travelled overseas to train and even compete in international events, India’s track and field contingent has mostly been restricted to training in the country with most plans of foreign training trips or even Olympic qualification events, falling through.
However, despite being restricted to training and an occasional national competitive event, Neeraj has continued to improve his throw even breaking his own earlier national record in March 2021 when he managed a throw of 88.07 meters.
In fact, both in 2020 and 2021 Neeraj has maintained his second position as far as throws in the season are concerned, behind Vetter Johannes of Germany.
