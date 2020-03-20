Neeraj Chopra Under Self Isolation After Returning From Turkey

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been ordered by Sports Authority of India (SAI) to remain self-isolated for 14 days at the NIS-Patiala after his return from a training stint in Turkey.

Chopra, who has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has been told by the SAI to stay at his hostel room without mixing up with other athletes at the NIS if he has to be at the premier sports facility of the country. He returned to India from Turkey on Wednesday.