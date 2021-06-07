Neeraj Chopra to Resume International Season in Portugal

Tokyo Olympic Games bound javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is expected to resume his international season on Thursday in Portugal, said a athletics coach.

"He France on Sunday and shall travel to compete in Lisbon on Thursday. Since the situation is changing rapidly due to the pandemic, the next competition is not planned yet," the coach told IANS.

Due to the pandemic, elite Indian athletes, including Chopra, 23, couldn't travel to Europe in April.