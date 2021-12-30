Not Obsessed With 90m Mark But Want to Cross It This Season, Says Neeraj Chopra

If he goes ahead with this plan, Chopra will participate in three major events in three months, which will leave him with very little time for preparations in between because of the travel restrictions because of the Covid-19 protocols.



Having started training only recently in the United States following a lengthy break after he became only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an Olympic Gold Medal, Chopra said things are going well at the camp. He is currently at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California for a three-month camp with his German coach Klaus Bartonietz.



"My training is going well and I am getting back my fitness. Initially, it was very difficult and I experienced some pain and stiffness as I started my physical training, but now things are better," Chopra told the media in a virtual interaction on Thursday,



Chopra had decided to end his season in August considering that everyone wanted to have a slice of the Tokyo Games gold winner.



He had spent the last few months soaking up the adulation, participating in events, and meeting people. He had generally been enjoying his time with family and friends, ignoring diet restrictions and fitness regimen, gaining weight.



Now after a couple of weeks' training, which had initially been hard according to him, the 24-year-old reigning Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist from Haryana feels he is getting back to peak fitness and will will soon sit down with his coach and support staff to plan his schedule in the season.



"I have shed some weight and will be losing some more in the next couple of weeks. I will soon sit down with my coach and support staff and decide my schedule for the season. As all these events are very important, I am planning to participate in all of them," Chopra said on Thursday.