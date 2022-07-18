Under Armour Announces a Partnership With Neeraj Chopra
The 24-year-old is the reigning Olympic champion in men's javelin throw.
Sports apparel brand Under Armour announced a new partnership with reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Sunday.
Neeraj was chosen by Under Armour for the new partnership as they believe he could be a key component in helping the company build a sustainable long-term growth in India.
Neeraj won the gold medal for India in the men’s javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old also holds the rare honour of being the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics.
A proven performer, Neeraj made the whole country proud with his exploits at Tokyo. American sports brand Under Armour, on the other hand, has inspired many an athlete to stay stronger, fitter and focused with their products.
Tushar Goculdas, Managing Director of Underdog Athletics, the exclusive India distributor and licensee for Under Armour, expressed happiness in his company’s partnership with Neeraj and considered the new bond as a privilege.
“Neeraj defines grit, resilience, and determination. He continues to persevere, put in the hard work and consistently improve his performance, truly representing Under Armour’s ‘The Only Way Is Through’ philosophy," said Tushar on his company’s new partnership with Neeraj.
"We are privileged to partner Neeraj in our pursuit of building Under Armour as the country’s most loved athletic performance brand,” he added.
Meanwhile, Neeraj shared his excitement to represent Under Armour and hoped that the new partnership could inspire budding athletes from India.
“I am really excited to represent Under Armour, and hope that together we will be able to inspire millions of aspiring athletes across the country. I believe that the right athletic gear makes a significant difference in an athlete’s performance, and I look forward to using the brand’s innovative products to further improve my fitness and perform better,” Neeraj said.
Neeraj is currently in Oregon, United States, where he is representing India in the World Athletic Championship. His event is scheduled to start on 22 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.