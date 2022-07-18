Under Armour Announces a Partnership With Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj won the gold medal for India in the men’s javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old also holds the rare honour of being the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics.



A proven performer, Neeraj made the whole country proud with his exploits at Tokyo. American sports brand Under Armour, on the other hand, has inspired many an athlete to stay stronger, fitter and focused with their products.