NADA Bans Amit Dahiya for Sending Proxy to Furnish Dope Sample

In a "landmark" decision by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of the NADA, Haryana's Amit Dahiya has been banned for four years for evading dope sample collection by sending a proxy during the National Javelin Throw Open Championships last year.

Dahiya had finished third with a best throw of 68.21m in the event held at Sonepat, Haryana on 16 April, 2019. After the event, the 21-year-old Dahiya was asked by the National Anti-Doping Doping officials to furnish his dope samples but he instead sent another person to the collection room.