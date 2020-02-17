NADA Bans Amit Dahiya for Sending Proxy to Furnish Dope Sample
In a "landmark" decision by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of the NADA, Haryana's Amit Dahiya has been banned for four years for evading dope sample collection by sending a proxy during the National Javelin Throw Open Championships last year.
Dahiya had finished third with a best throw of 68.21m in the event held at Sonepat, Haryana on 16 April, 2019. After the event, the 21-year-old Dahiya was asked by the National Anti-Doping Doping officials to furnish his dope samples but he instead sent another person to the collection room.
Dahiya was handed provisional suspension on 16 July last year and the NADA presented the case to the ADDP on 9 January.
The ADDP has now passed an order to suspend him for four years from the date of his provisional suspension.
"In a landmark decision by the National Anti-Doping Agency, javelin thrower Amit Dahiya has been penalised with intentionally evading sample collection and trying to cheat anti-doping officials during the 2nd National Javelin Throw Open Championship 2019 held at SAI Center, Sonipat," the NADA said.
"During the course of the sports event, the athlete was asked to submit his urine sample. However, at the time of sample collection, another athlete pretending to be Amit Dahiya tried to impersonate by submitting a fake sample.
"But the alert NADA officials detected the impersonation and a notice of charge was issued to Amit Dahiya on 16 July, for violating Rule 2.3 of NADA Anti-Doping rules," the NADA said.
"It therefore passed the suspension order, rendering Amit Dahiya ineligible for a period of four years from the date of provisional suspension."
