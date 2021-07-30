Muhammad Ali's Story Inspired Lovlina Borgohain's Love For Boxing

22-year-old Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain was inspired to take up boxing after reading a story of Muhammad Ali.

One day her father brought home some sweets wrapped in a newspaper and on that paper was a photo and story on Muhammad Ali. Lovlina asked her father to read the story to her and that's how she discovered boxing.

Her mother wished for her three daughters to become kickboxers. While Lovlina and her sisters originally picked up Muay Thai, she took up kickboxing, later switching to boxing. Her sisters persisted with Muay Thai.