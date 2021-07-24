'Dedicate This Medal to My Country': Mirabai After Winning Silver at Tokyo 2020

After getting onto the podium and winning the silver at the ultimate stage, Mirabai posted a tweet and dedicated the medal to the country. She wrote, “It's really a dream come true for me. I would like to dedicate this medal to my country and would like to thank the billion prayers of all Indians, which were with me during this journey. I like to thank my family especially my mother for a lot of sacrifices and believing in me. Also, special thanks to our government for supporting me, Ministry of Sports, SAI, IOA, Weightlifting Federation of India, Railways, OGQ, sponsors and my marketing agency IOS for their continuous support in this journey. I would like to give special thanks to my coach Vijay Sharma sir and support staff for their continuous hardwork, motivation, and training. Thank you once again, entire weightlifting fraternity and all my countrymen. JAI HIND.”

This is only the start of the campaign and there were positive signs for the Indian contingent on day one. And this time, India has sent its biggest contingent and we are sure that medals will come, as we proceed further in the competition.